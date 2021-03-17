Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,850.33 ($89.50).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 9,194 ($120.12) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,703.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,350.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The company has a market capitalization of £20.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $2.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

