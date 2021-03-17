Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FERG stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $127.04.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

