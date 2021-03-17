Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

