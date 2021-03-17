Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $117.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

