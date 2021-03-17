Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 97.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,058,000 after acquiring an additional 623,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

