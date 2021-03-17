Fiduciary Group LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

