Fiduciary Group LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

