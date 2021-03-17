Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

