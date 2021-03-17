Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

