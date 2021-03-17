Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Margaret B. Jula Sells 19,918 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FITB opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

