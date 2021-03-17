Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 177.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,924,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

