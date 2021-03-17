Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 26,121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 467.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.36. 6,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

