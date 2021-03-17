Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

