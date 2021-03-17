Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 15,702 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,613. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

