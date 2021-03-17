Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 60,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,457.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $222.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,509. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

