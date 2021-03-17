Financial Review: Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s -1.45% -4.50% -1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pick n Pay Stores and Kohl’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kohl’s 1 7 7 0 2.40

Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $47.44, suggesting a potential downside of 22.39%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Kohl’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.48 $691.00 million $4.86 12.58

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pick n Pay Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Pick n Pay Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products. The company also offers its products through an online shopping platform www.pnp.co.za. In addition, it acquires and develops retail and distribution sites; and provides third-party bill payments, travel and event ticketing, and financial services, as well as gift cards; and sells prepaid electricity. The company operates a network of 1,925 owned and franchised stores. Pick n Pay Stores Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,159 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

