FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSRV. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000.

Shares of FSRV stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

About FinServ Acquisition

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

