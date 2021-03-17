Firestone Capital Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 200,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 48,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 631 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,440,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 733,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

