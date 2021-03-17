Firo Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $8.32 or 0.00015021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $96.99 million and $8.15 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,410.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.47 or 0.03225873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.74 or 0.00358676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.00940933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00417170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00345437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00255734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,652,491 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.