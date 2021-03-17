First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to $18.50 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $15.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

