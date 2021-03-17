First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 14,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock remained flat at $$14.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.