First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

