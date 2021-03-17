First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 11th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSE:FPL remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,726. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

