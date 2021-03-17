First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.78. 1,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,096. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $67.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84.

