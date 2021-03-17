Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan Sells 793,570 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fisker alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92.

Shares of FSR opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $16,090,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.