Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,384,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

