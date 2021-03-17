Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s previous close.

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

