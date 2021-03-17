Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

