Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

