Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £187 by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £187 ($244.32) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £132.88 ($173.61).

FLTR stock opened at £167.70 ($219.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 588.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is £142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is £137.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and a 1 year high of £171.30 ($223.80).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

