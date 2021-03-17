Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16,845.00

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £168.45 ($220.08) and last traded at £167.40 ($218.71), with a volume of 43833 shares. The stock had previously closed at £157.95 ($206.36).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £132.88 ($173.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.24 billion and a PE ratio of 588.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £142.82 and a 200-day moving average price of £137.18.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

