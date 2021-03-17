Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

