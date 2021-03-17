Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.