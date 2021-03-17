ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ForceField Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ForceField Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

About ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG)

ForceField Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc in February 2013.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ForceField Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForceField Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.