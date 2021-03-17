Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

