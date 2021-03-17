FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.42

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 2844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

