Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

