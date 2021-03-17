freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. freenet has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

