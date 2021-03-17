Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE stock opened at €36.27 ($42.67) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.20.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

