FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Stake Trimmed by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 297.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 215,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 199,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 22.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSKR opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

