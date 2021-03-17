Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 438,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.