FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 1,060,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,433,875. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 5.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

