FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Docebo in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04. Docebo has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

