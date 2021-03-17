FY2022 Earnings Estimate for UMH Properties, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the year.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $807.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $2,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after buying an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

