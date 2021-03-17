G-III Apparel Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 875% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

