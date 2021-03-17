GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.25

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$50.04, with a volume of 16735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.00.

GDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

