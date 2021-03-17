Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $119.94 million and $11.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00636392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,002,540 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

