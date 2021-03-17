Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 11th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,440. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

