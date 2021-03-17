GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,835.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 654,193 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.