Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 11th total of 11,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GNW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 68.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.